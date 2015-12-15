Rapid Industrialization to Boost Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market Growth by 2019-2027
The Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts.
All the players running in the global Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market are elaborated thoroughly in the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.
companies profiled in the report include Geistlich Holding, Zimmer Dental Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp, DENTSPLY Implants, Institut Straumann AG, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Osteogenics Biomedical, Nobel Biocare, Implant Direct LLC., Collagen Matrix, NovaBone India and Maxigen Biotech Inc.
The dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market has been segmented as follows:
Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Product
- Dental Membrane
- Resorbable Membranes
- Non – Resorbable Membranes
- Bone graft Substitutes
- Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)
- Autograft
- Allograft
- Xenograft
- Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute
Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Material
- Hydrogel
- Collagen
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
- Human Cells Source
- Other Species
- Hydroxyapatite (HA)
- Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP)
Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by End- user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
- Dental Clinics
- Individual Practice
- Group Practice
Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Poland
- Netherland
- Turkey
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia and New Zealand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
