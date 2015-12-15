Withania Somnifera to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019 – 2027

The latest study on the Withania Somnifera market published by TMR offers a deep understanding of the various market dynamics such as the challenges, drivers, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to shape the growth of the Withania Somnifera market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The presented study elucidates the key indicators of market growth that includes a thorough analysis of the value chain, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of the global Withania Somnifera market.

This Withania Somnifera market report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country levels and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2029. For the purpose of this study, TMR has segmented the global Withania Somnifera market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Analytical Insights Included in the Report

Estimated revenue growth of the Withania Somnifera market during the forecast period

Factors expected to aid the growth of the Withania Somnifera market

The growth potential of the Withania Somnifera market in various regions

Consumption, pricing structure, and adoption pattern of the Withania Somnifera

Company profiles of leading players in the Withania Somnifera market

Withania Somnifera Market Segmentation Assessment

The growth prospects of the Withania Somnifera market in various regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as the regulatory framework, political, and economic outlook of each region.

Market Segmentation

Withania Somnifera market is segmented by form, application, distribution channel and region. By form, it is segmented as dry root, powder, and liquid extract. The use of conventional dry form has been widely accepted in certain cultures, but the availability of different dosage forms such as capsule formulation being more popular in use due to its convenience, and therefore the powdered form is expected to endure its steady growth rate. Also, factors like increasing health awareness and availability of quick information online are expected to supplement the growth of the powder segments.

By application, the withania somnifera market is segmented into three main applications; dietary supplement, cosmetic and beverages. The use of dietary supplements has seen a rise in demand in developed economies such as the U.S. where the population has a heightened trust in an herbal and botanical supplement. The use of withania Somnifera is gaining high popularity in regions of South East Asia. A supply driven demand has contributed to the market development where manufacturers are constantly innovating new products for varies applications, cosmetic applications are one such example where the benefits of withania somnifera are portrayed for growth in cosmetic industry.

By distribution channel, withania somnifera market is segmented as; Direct sales and indirect sales. The indirect segment is further sub segmented into; specialty stores, modern trade, online retail and other retail formats.

By region the withania somnifera market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Japan, Western Europe and the Middle East. Most traditional natural supplements such as Ayurvedic (Indian traditional medicine) are now highly accepted by the western world.

The European Region with its proactive research for natural products approach has eyed this segments and successfully gained popularity, with countries such as Germany has one of the largest investment in botanicals research. The withania somnifera market is also expected to growth in these regions during the forecast period.

Withania Somnifera market Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

The growth of herbal healthcare market remains persistent due to its appeal as healthy and safe to use products. The sedentary lifestyle among people is creating an ever increasing demand for health and wellness promoting supplements. Withania somnifera with its natural, little to no side effect USP has gained attention by consumers looking for a natural weight management remedy and also for the general tonic for brain. The high valued trust on Ayurvedic preparation in western countries has attracted the Ayurvedic manufacturers to sell their withania somnifera products worldwide. The concreted faith among consumers of Ayurvedic products backed by the information available globally is expected to fuel the growth of withania somnifera market. The popularity of ashwagandha has been observed by recent product launches such as “Amul Memory Milk” by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF, Indian Dairy manufacturing company) which uses Ashwagandha in its sterilized homogenized flavored toned milk and marketed as the memory enhancer.

Withania Somnifera Market Key Players:

Some of the global market players manufacturing Withania somnifera include; Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., AuNutra Industries Inc., Amax NutraSource, Inc., Carrubba Inc., Sabinsa Corporation, Banyan Botanicals among others. The key players are focusing on developing natural products for attaining growth in withania somnifera market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Withania Somnifera market report focuses on major growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities that will have a significant impact on the incontinence devices market growth in the forecast duration. Besides this, the report lists various segments of the market and the competitive landscape of the market with base and forecast figures and the estimated CAGRs. Adding to that, the list of significant players and their plan of action for drawing better revenues is available in the report. Furthermore, key industry developments and interesting insights into the market, along with current incontinence devices market trends, are also provided in the report.

The report aims to resolve the following doubts related to the Withania Somnifera market:

What are the current trends that are dictating the growth of the Withania Somnifera market? What is the scope of innovation in the current Withania Somnifera market landscape? How will the recent amendments in the industrial policies in region 1 and region 2 affect the growth of the Withania Somnifera market? What is the projected value of the Withania Somnifera market in 2029? Which regional market is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the assessment period?

