Upsurge in IoT based devices and technology is expected to accelerate the market of Passive Optical Network market which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 56.39% Over (2020-2025)

According to a new market research study titled “Passive Optical Network Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Technology, Network Element, and Application’, the global passive optical network market is anticipated to amount to US$ 9.35 Bn in the year 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 11.14 Bn by 2025” The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global passive optical network market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The Internet of Things (IoT) connects multiple devices using a single source with the support of passive optical network. The devices are connected with the internet through wired or wireless internet connections. The global industry of connected devices expects an ongoing growth over the next five years. The scope of IoT is extended to connect everything from everyday objects to industrial equipment. The IoT driven products, technologies, and software is forecasted to account for three times the global population over the years. This increase rate in growth is due to rapid technological advancement, which increases the adoption of IoT in varied sectors and industries.

The upsurge in the manufacturing of advance sensors, rise in sophistication of cognitive analytics is further anticipated to deliver feedback with the support from IoT. Due to highly manageable and scalable characteristics, passive optical network makes the system flexible. PON transmits data to 32 users (ONU) at a single point of time through one terminal at the source (OLT). This enables to connect numerous devices via one source terminal. The PON poses advantages in connecting devices, including more space, high scalability, better security, and lower costs.

With the help of PON, the wiring infrastructure is reduced to a great extent which makes the system less rigid, less complex and also enables smooth performances. As PON use less components and space, the Capex and Opex is decreased compared to other data transmission systems. Owing to advantages of PON over legacy systems, service providers of IoT are moving forward to adopt robust technology. The substantial increase in connected devices is boosting the demand for PON and is predicted to fuel the growth of PON market in the forthcoming period.

The PON market is segmented on the basis of technology, network element, and application; analyzed across five major geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Technology is further fragmented by gigabit passive optical network (GPON), Ethernet passive optical network (EPON), and others. And, network element is further segmented into optical network terminal (ONT), optical line terminal (OLT), and optical distribution network (ODN).

