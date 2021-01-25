Cognitive Assessment Market to 2025 by Types, Application, Technology, Opportunities, End Users and Regions | The Insight Partners

According to a new market research study titled “Cognitive Assessment Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component, Application, and End-User’, the global cognitive assessment market amounted to US$2.53 Bn in 2017 and is also estimated to reach US$17.08 Bn by 2025.” The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global cognitive assessment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The cognitive assessment market is witnessing strong advancements in technology. Several new types of assessments are being added to the services provided by the companies. Furthermore, new technological innovations are being added to the services of the company. For instance, Cambridge Cognition Ltd. has unveiled a new wearable technology like smart watch which can be used for monitoring mental health of the patients and can be synced with the smartphone app and the data collected can be used for further treatment of the patients. Moreover, other companies in the market are highly investing in the R&D activities for further innovating new assessments and new products in the market for analysis of the cognitive diseases. This will create new opportunities in the market for the companies to increase their customer base and generating higher revenues in the coming years.

In the earlier times, people were not aware of the proper analysis of the cognitive diseases so that its treatment can be done. But as more and more sectors are adopting the cognitive assessment as an important technique for the recognition of the diseases for its treatment, awareness amongst the masses for the cognitive assessments is increasing continuously. Currently, the cognitive assessments are not only used for the analysis and treatment of the cognitive diseases, but also used for the general purpose to understand the strength and weakness of a person, so that effective measures can be taken for further strengthening the strength of the person and reducing the weakness of a person for better productivity. Many of the companies are offering the first general cognitive assessment as a free service so that the customers can understand the gravity of the assessments and further opt for other type of assessments that they are interested in.

The cognitive assessment market is segmented on the component, application, and end-user; analyzed across five major geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The application segment is further segmented into scientific research, clinical trials, academic assessments, corporate training & recruitment, and others. Furthermore, the end-user segmentation for cognitive assessment market consists of healthcare, education, enterprises, sports, Government, defense, and others.

