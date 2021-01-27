Growth of Smart City and LCD/LED TV sales is anticipated to escalate the TV Mounts Market at a CAGR of 4.9% by

Latest market study on “TV Mounts Market to 2025 by Type (Fixed Wall Mount, Full-Motion Wall Mount, Tilting Wall Mount, and Ceiling Mount); and Application (Residential and Commercial)- Global Analysis and Forecast”, the TV Mounts Market is estimated to reach US$ 3,194.4 million by 2025 from US$ 2,653.8 million in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global TV Mounts market for the application is categorized into residential, and commercial. The residential application is the leading the market for TV Mounts. The increasing population as well urbanization in developing economies had reflected a need for new housing construction Thus, installation of new TV sets is anticipated to rise.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the leading region in global TV mounts market owing to the increased number of sale of LCD and LEDs in this region, along with higher number of residential and commercial constructions taking place in this region. Rising population in this country is the major driver for growth of construction sector in this region which demands for increased residential as well as commercial construction. Additionally, Asia-Pacific comprise of several developing economies such as China, India, and other South East Asian countries which strongly demanding for infrastructure projects.

Remarkable growth in residential construction has augmented the growth in TV market, in turn supports the growth of TV mounts market. Along with this, with the increase of per capita income, living standard, and spending capacity, people are replacing CRT TVs with LED and LCD TVs which surge the installation for TV mounts. A noteworthy growth in commercial infrastructure such as shopping malls, hotels, and hospitals etc. also expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.TV Mounts market operates in a highly fragmented industry with large number of local players capturing limited regional market place. Key players in the market are taking measures to gain maximum benefit from on the opportunities in niche and emerging markets.

