Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market – Worldwide Growth Survey by 2026

Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests industry.

Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market:

Increasing prevalence of Hepatitis B around the world is expected to boost the global Hepatitis B diagnostic tests market

Hepatitis B is a potentially life threatening infection and has become a major healthcare problem all over the world. As per the data provided by WHO, an estimated 257 million people are living with hepatitis B viral infection. In the year 2015, hepatitis resulted in 887,000 deaths, mostly from complications such as hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis. The prevalence of hepatitis B is highest in the Western Pacific and African regions where 6.2% and 6.1% respectively of the adult population is infected. Hepatitis B can cause chronic infection and pose a high risk of mortality. It is estimated that 80-90% of the infants infected with hepatitis B during first year of life develop chronic infections.

There is an increased prevalence of hepatitis B due to the exploding urbanization and environmental changes due to a changing lifestyle. This situation creates a huge opportunity for hepatitis B diagnostic test manufacturers. In addition, a rising awareness due to the initiatives taken by governments and non-profit organizations is likely to fuel the growth of the global hepatitis B diagnostic test market. There is a growing awareness about the need for early detection of hepatitis B infections and this also is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Market penetration of point-of-care tests due to the increasing awareness is also boosting the market growth, especially in developed countries.

As per our assessment, the global hepatitis B diagnostic tests market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 650 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1,200 Mn in 2017 and account for a CAGR of 6.3% during the assessment period 2017-2027.

Increasing prevalence of acute cases of Hepatitis B is expected to drive the market in North America

The prevalence of acute hepatitis cases is high in North America due to the exposure to blood or body fluids of an infected person, reuse of injections, unscreened blood transfusion or sexual contact with an infected person. According to CDC, the number of reported cases of hepatitis B increased from 0.3% between 2011 and 2012 to 20.7%, i.e. 3,370 cases in 2015. Chronic cases of hepatitis B in the United States were estimated to be 850,000. However, other sources put the figure to be more than 2.2 million.

Diagnosis is the first crucial step for getting the recommended care and treatment for the patients suffering from hepatitis B. Due to such reasons, CDC and the U.S. government have taken initiatives to screen the hepatitis B infection in early stages. CDC and USPSTF have recommended HBV testing for the people travelling to the United States from endemic regions in order to prevent the outbreak of hepatitis B.

Global Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market Analysis 2012–2016 and Forecast 2017–2027, By Region

As per the report figures, the North America hepatitis B diagnostic tests market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 140 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 210 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the assessment period of 2017-2027. The Middle East and Africa hepatitis B diagnostic test market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 130 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 250 Mn in 2027, accounting for a CAGR of 6.9% during the period of forecast.

