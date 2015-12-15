Bathroom Linen Market 2020 | Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply & Forecast till 2026

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Bathroom Linen Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The Bathroom Linen Market report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players such as Alok Industries Ltd., Avanti Linens, Springs Global, Trident Group, Welspun India Ltd., 1888 MILLS, LLC., LOFTEX, Westpoint Home LLC., Sunvim Group Co., Ltd., Sanli, Springs Global, Inc., Uchino Co., Ltd., Crystal Interior Products Pvt. Ltd., Venus Group, Guangzhou Qiqi Garment Textile Co., Ltd., Noman Group.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Bathroom Linen Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Bath Towels, Bath Robes, Bath Rugs, Bath Mats),

Applications (Household, Hotel, Salon)

Unique structure of the report

Global Bathroom Linen Market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.23% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the government initiatives to promote the textile industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The linen is usually made from the fibers of the flax plants. These linen fibers are very strong, absorbent and dry faster as compared to the cotton. They are usually cool to touch and have high conductivity. They are usually used in home and commercial furnishing items, apparel items like suits, dresses, skirts, shirts etc., and industrial products like luggage, canvases, sewing thread etc.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increase in the demand of the personalised bathroom linen is driving the market.

Growth of the E-Commerce industry and rising demand for the product from online channels.

Lack of standardization and technologies is the major factor for restraining the growth.

Competitive Landscape:

In April 2017, Bombay Dyeing announced the launch of their Denim styled bath linen collection. These collections have towels, bath mats and bathrobes and are available in colours like navy blue, new port blue, carbon black, bottle green, maroon and rust.

In June 2016, Colette Jaffe announced the launch of their Italian linen and home collection. This linen will have bold colour and detailed embroidery.

Research Methodology: Global Bathroom Linen Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Bathroom Linen Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Bathroom Linen Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Bathroom Linen Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Bathroom Linen Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

