Commercial Equipment Market Future Outlook to 2026- Technogym, www.johnsonfitness.com., Precor Incorporated., Cybex International, Inc, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Commercial Equipment Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global commercial equipment market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 5.05% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Technogym, www.johnsonfitness.com., Precor Incorporated., Cybex International, Inc, Amer Sports, Keiser Corporation, Matrix Fitness, Promaxima, Life Fitness., YanreFitness com., Trinity Health Technologies Pvt. Ltd., MANGOGYMEQUIPMENT.COM GUANGZHOU MANGO FITNESS CO.,LTD; VIVA FITNESS. INDIA, PRO BODYLINE FITNESS, Crbnlife, RADHEY MOHAN INTERNATIONAL, Cosco (India) Limited., United Fitness, Aerofit, Gympac Fitness Systems Pvt Ltd among others.

Global Commercial Equipment Market By Product (Treadmill, Free Weights, Exercise Cycles, Elliptical Machines, Others), End- User (Gym, University and School, Community, Sports Center, Others), Distribution Channel (Sports Goods Store, Specialty Sports Shops, Online Retailing, Discount Stores, Departmental Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

In May 2019, KPS Capital Partners, LP announced that they are going to acquire the fitness business from Brunswick Corporation which will include their Life Fitness brand as well. This acquisition will help the life fitness to get better technology, innovation and growth so they can provide better services to their customers and strengthen their position in the market

Market Drivers:

Rising obese population will drive the market growth

Growing interest of the healthy living will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising disposable income will also accelerate the market growth

Rapid urbanization and increasing pollution which are factor for ill health and stress; this factor drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of the commercial fitness equipment will restrain the market growth

Growth of used fitness equipment market will also hamper the growth of this market

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Commercial Equipment products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

