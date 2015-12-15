Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Development Scenario, Key Manufacturers by 2026: Kingenta, SQM, Haifa Chemicals, Jcam Agri, Compo Expert, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Controlled Release Fertilizer Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Interesting? Apply for a sample report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-controlled-release-fertilizer-market

The Major players profiled in this report include Agrium Yara, ICL, Scottsmiracle-Gro, Koch Industries, Helen Maire Tecnimont SpA a Chemical, Kingenta, SQM, Haifa Chemicals, Jcam Agri, Compo Expert, Aglukon, Jinfeng Agricultural Services Co. Ltd, Agrium Inc., CF Industries Holdings, Yara International, K+S Ag, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (US), Ocp Group, Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan, others

Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Slow-Release, Coated & Encapsulated, N-Stabilizers )

By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Plantation Crops, Turf & Ornamentals, Other Crop Type ),

By Application(Foliar, Fertigation, Others)

Unique structure of the report

The Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market is expected to reach USD 1.50 billion by 2025, from USD 13.67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Controlled-release fertilisers (CRF) are termed as granulated fertiliser. They release nutrients gradually into the soil. The slow release is determined by the low solubility of the chemical compounds in the soil moisture. Controlled release fertilizers have several advantages over the conventional fertilizers for example they reduce toxicity in seedlings and contribute to enhanced agronomic safety.

The controlled release fertilizer market is escalating rapidly owing to increasing global population along with the need for sustainable agriculture in the upcoming years. Shortage of food crops and the adverse climatic condition is shifting the focus of agriculturists toward sustainable agriculture and creating opportunities for the growth of the controlled release fertilizers market.

According to an article published by fertilizer & Pesticides PVT Ltd, it has been stated that by the year 2020, fertilizer demand in India is projected to increase around value of 41.6 million tones and is anticipated to grow at a faster rate in eastern and southern part of the country as compared with north and west region. Various strategic partnerships between companies are taking place between key players for example Compo GmbH and BASF SE. Furthermore, companies have also developed software and applications to enhance crop quality and maintain their hold on the market for example Haifa Chemicals, has introduced Haifa NutriNet, FloraMatch, FoliMatch, and several other software to provide expert advice to farmers worldwide as well as to expand their customer base.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising production of fertilizer and urea products across the globe

Increasing application rates of fertilizers in developing countries

Favourable government policies and regulations growing market demand for high-value crops

Cost ineffectiveness

Improper management of controlled-release fertilizers

Research Methodology: Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Most important Highlights of TOC:

1 Introduction of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

2 Exclusive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Interviews

3.2 Data Mining

3.3 Validation

3.4 List of Statistics

4 Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Segment & Geographic Analysis

4.1 By Type [2013-2026]

4.2 By Application [2013-2026]

4.3 By Region [2013-2026]

5 Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Outlook

5.1 Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Opportunities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Drivers

5.3 Porter’s Five Force Model

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

6 Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Development Policies

6.3 Company Market Standing

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Report at: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-controlled-release-fertilizer-market

At the Last, Controlled Release Fertilizer industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

Thanks for reading this article; we can also provide individual chapter wise or region wise section report version like North America, Europe or Asia, Latin America Middle East & Africa according to your requirement.