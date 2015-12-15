Beverage Packaging Market Trends 2019 | Growth by Top Companies: Saint-Gobain, BALL CORPORATION, Tetra Laval International S.A., Stora Enso, others

Beverage Packaging Market: Inclusive Insight

Global Beverage Packaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 127.25 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 178.07 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.29% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of beverages is driving the growth of this market.

The Beverage Packaging Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Beverage Packaging market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Saint-Gobain, BALL CORPORATION, Tetra Laval International S.A., Stora Enso, O-I, Crown, Mondi, Bemis Company, Inc, Sonoco Products Company, Amcor Limited, Alcoa Corporation, Reynolds, The Dow Chemical Company, RPC Group Plc., Westpac, Ardagh Group S.A..

Market Definition: Global Beverage Packaging Market

Beverages packaging is the packaging that is used in drinks so that they can be kept for long duration without getting spoiled. They are usually made of materials like plastic, glass, metal, paperboard, PET etc. As there is increasing demand among consumer for alcoholic and non- alcoholic drinks which is the reason that beverage packaging market is growing rapidly. These days many companies are producing eco- friendly recyclable materials so that they can protect the environment from hazardous effect of plastics.

Beverage Packaging Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product (Can, Bottle & jars, Pouch, Carton, Draught, Others), Materials (Plastic, Glass, Metal, HDPE, Paperboard, Plastic, PET, Other), Application (Alcoholic, Non- Alcoholic), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization and industrialization is driving the growth of this market.

Rising alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages preference among consumer is driving the market

Market Restraint:

Increasing awareness among consumer about the hazardous effects of plastic is restraining the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2016, Amcor announced that they have acquired North American rigid plastics blow molding operations of Sonoco Products Company, These acquisition will help the company to enhance their products with more technologies and they can expertise in producing polypropylene, polyethylene and multi-layer containers. This will also help the company to expand their business and make new customers.

In December 2018, Sidel announced the launch of their new PET packaging solutions for hot- filled beverages BoostPRIME. This is designed especially for soft drinks, isotonics, tea and juice. They remove the gas addition and vacuum panels in PET bottles. The main aim is to create heat- resistant bottles.

Competitive Analysis:

Global beverage packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of beverage packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

At the Last, Beverage Packaging industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

