Home Audio Equipment Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

Press Release
Press Release

The global Home Audio Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Home Audio Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Home Audio Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Home Audio Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Home Audio Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Companies profiled in the report include Akai, Dolby Laboratories Inc., DTS Inc., JVC KENWOOD Holdings Inc., Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV, LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd., Nakamichi Corporation, Onkyo Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Sharp Corp., and Sony Corporation among others.

 
The global home audio equipment market is segmented as follows:
 
Home Audio Equipment Market, by product type
  • Home Theatre in-a-box
    • 5.1 channel
    • 6.1 channel
    • 7.1 channel
    • 9.1 channel
  • Home audio systems
  • Home radios
  • Other home audio accessories 
Home Audio Equipment Market, by geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Each market player encompassed in the Home Audio Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Home Audio Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

