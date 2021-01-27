Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market valued approximately USD 26.11 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.67% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors anticipated to augment the market are progressions in automotive lighting technology, rising automobile production across various developed and developing regions, specifically in emerging economies, government ordinances for improved visibility, increasing espousal of LED lamps and increasing influence of technological innovations.

Leading On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market Players:

Valeo S.A.

Koito Manufacturing, Ltd.

Maxxima

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

TYC Genera

Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH (LG Electronics)

ZKW Group

Spyder Auto

Optronics International LLC.\

The regional analysis of Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market report also provide a thorough understanding of the cutting-edge competitive analysis of the emerging market trends along with the drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market to offer worthwhile insights and current scenario for making right decision. The report covers the prominent players in the market with detailed SWOT analysis, financial overview, and key developments of the products/services from the past three years. Moreover, the report also offers a 360º outlook of the market through the competitive landscape of the global industry player and helps the companies to garner On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market revenue by understanding the strategic growth approaches.

On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall On-Highway Vehicle Lighting industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the On-Highway Vehicle Lighting industry. It provides market estimation and forecasting of the On-Highway Vehicle Lighting market for the period of 2018 to 2025, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

Chapter 4. Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market by Vehicle Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance-Potential Model

5.3. On-Highway Vehicle Lighting Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Bus

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continue….

