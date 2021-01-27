Household Cooking Appliances Market Size,Forecast 2025 Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation, Opportunities with Top Application Such as Desktops and Mobiles
In 2029, the Household Cooking Appliances market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Household Cooking Appliances market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018.
In the Household Cooking Appliances market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.
Global Household Cooking Appliances market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Household Cooking Appliances market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Household Cooking Appliances market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Some of the major players in the global household cooking appliances market are Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group, Miele & Cie. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Group, and The Whirlpool Corporation.
The household cooking appliances market is segmented as follows:
Household Cooking Appliances Market
By Product
- Cooktops & Cooking Ranges
- Gas Cooktops
- Electrical Coil Cooktops
- Induction Cooktops
- Ovens
- Conventional/ Thermal Ovens
- Static Heating
- Hot Air Convection
- Microwave Ovens
- High-end Microwave Oven
- Medium-end Microwave Oven
- Low-end Microwave Oven
- High-end Microwave Oven
- Conventional/ Thermal Ovens
- Specialized Appliances
By Application
- Built-in
- Free Standing
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East &Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
