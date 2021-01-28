Ethylenediamine (EDA) Market : Advancements and Efficient Clinical Outcomes would Drive the Industry Growth with Top Key Player’s Analysis 2019 – 2027

According to a report published by TMR market, the Ethylenediamine (EDA) economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Global Ethylenediamine Market: Trends & Opportunities

Being miscible in water and solvable in various acids including hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, and dilute nitric acid, ethylenediamine are used as a building block of a number of useful chemicals. For example, elastomeric fibers, plastic lubricants, chelating agents, rubber processing additives, bleach activators, corrosion inhibitors, fungicides, mineral processing aids, fuel additives and lubricating oils, pharmaceuticals, polyamide resins, urethane chemicals, and textile additives among others. This varied applications are the primary driver of the global ethylenediamine market. On the other hand, bio-accumulation potential, toxicity to aquatic life, low flashpoint, and prone to catching fire are some of the hazardous factors that is hindering the growth rate of the global ethylenediamine market.

The report includes analysis of each application of ethylenediamine and estimates their future prospects for the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. Various government regulations pertaining to the use of ethylenediamine have also been included in the report, assessing the challenges and opportunities.

Global Ethylenediamine Market: Regional Outlook

The report takes stock of the potential of ethylenediamine market in all the important regions, such as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, Asia Pacific serves the maximum demand for ethylenediamine, gaining significant traction from thriving industrial sectors in several emerging economies such as India, China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan. Asia Pacific being the most populated region in the world, India and China are also the most prominent consumers of ethylenediamine. Owing to rapid urbanization in these countries, the demand in the sectors such as paint and coatings, pharmaceuticals, and textile is increasing, which is reflecting positively on the global ethylenediamine market.

Some of the leading players operating in the global ethylenediamine market are Dow Chemical Company, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V., Arkema SA, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Taminco Corporation, and Rhodia. The competition is quite stiff in this market, and these market leaders frequently indulge in strategic collaborations to strengthen their geographical presence and increase customer-base. Research and development in the field in order to find new feasible applications of ethylenediamine is also expected to help these players gain ground over their competitors.

