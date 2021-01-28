Airway Management Devices Market Applications Analysis 2018 – 2028

Airway Management Devices Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Airway Management Devices industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Airway Management Devices manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Airway Management Devices market covering all important parameters.

Key Trends

The rising prevalence of various types of respiratory diseases, particularly Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and associated morbidity and mortality worldwide is a key factor driving the airway management devices market. A growing number of patients undergoing anesthesia before surgical procedures need continued ventilation, stimulating the uptake of airway management devices.

Constant advances in endotracheal intubation in clinical practice has boosted the airway management devices market. The growing number of cases of children suffering with various lung diseases has propelled the demand for airway management devices. Increasing awareness related to the need for airway ventilation in preoperative settings and the advent of devices with enhanced success rate in emergency care are expected to open up exciting opportunities for market players.

Global Airway Management Devices Market: Market Potential

Royal Philips, a major Dutch company delivering healthcare technology solutions, announced in May 23, 2017 that it has inked a deal with RespirTech, which will help the company to consolidate its presence in respiratory care. The Minnesota-based company provides airway management devices for patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions, such as COPD, cystic fibrosis, and bronchiectasis. The portfolio sold to Philips shall include a clinical support program aimed at providing respiratory care for patients at home settings. Further, the company said this will further add to its other service plans for respiratory care. One of the key offerings of RespirTech is inCourage Airway Clearance Therapy, a vest device to help patients in respiration at home. The vest therapy can be successfully applied in clearing airways for a wide range of respiratory conditions and neuromuscular diseases. The solution is helpful to patients whose abilities to cough are severely compromised and further help them avoid serious respiratory complications. RespirTech also produces ClearChest, a single patient-use comfort vest and bands intended for hospital settings. The contract will enable Royal Philips to make airway management easier and more effective for patients at home settings and will help in treating respiratory conditions. Such strategic mergers bode well for the airway management devices market as these will be helpful in improving patient outcomes.

Global Airway Management Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, North America is one of the major markets for airway management devices. The growth in the regional market is driven by substantial governmental initiatives and stricter implementation of clinical guidelines by healthcare organizations for proper ventilation and management of airways of patients. The growing prevalence of various respiratory conditions indicating blocked airways and constant device innovations by medical device manufacturers to improve clinical guidelines are expected to fuel this regional market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to offer lucrative avenues to market players. The impressive growth of the regional market is attributed to the emergence of countries, such as China and India, acting as cheap manufacturing hubs and intensive R&D funding across the region.

Global Airway Management Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

Several companies are opting for strategic collaborations and investing into product development activities. Leading players are developing innovative products and making mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge over others. Major players vying for a significant share in the airway management devices market are Medline Industries, Smiths Medical, Ambu A/S, Teleflex Incorporated, Mercury Medical, Intersurgical, and Medtronic.

