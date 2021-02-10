Crowdfunding Market 2020 Demand, Opportunities, Growth, Benefits, Top Manufacturers, Regions, Demand & Industry Forecast to 2025

Global market of crowdfunding has been segmented by different by model, end-user and geography. Further, model segment of the market has been diversified into Peer-to-peer lending (P2P), Reward-based, Equity investment, Donation, Hybrid and Royalty. P2P model of the crowdfunding market has led the market in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance in upcoming years owing to ease of securing a loan and availability of business financing through a number of online portals, attracting several small investors to fund small businesses.

Crowdfunding is the use of small amounts of capital from a large number of individuals to finance a new business venture. Crowdfunding is the practice of funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet. In 2015, over US$34 billion was raised worldwide by crowdfunding. Crowdfunding makes use of the easy accessibility of vast networks of people through social media and crowdfunding websites to bring investors and entrepreneurs together, and has the potential to increase entrepreneurship by expanding the pool of investors from whom funds can be raised beyond the traditional circle of owners, relatives and venture capitalists.

Key Players: GoFundMe, Indiegogo, Kickstarter, Patreon and Teespring.

One of the key factor anticipated to drive the crowdfunding market growth over the forecast spell is that it is used as a mode of free promotion through social platforms. Moreover, it offers an opportunity for pre-selling a product coupled with its feature of free of cost marketing tool. Furthermore, crowdfunding campaigns are low-priced as well as enables rapid access of several channels and are designed for easy communication of mission & vision of the project. On the other hand, major restraint towards the crowdfunding market growth in upcoming years is low penetration in of the concept in developing economies.

Geographically, market has been categorized to certain key regions including Americas, APAC and EMEA. Americas region is expected to dominate the market with highest crowdfunding market share over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of equity crowdfunding in the region. Furthermore, crowdfunding is most ideal source preferred for financing startups, entrepreneurs and established corporations.

Global crowdfunding industry is expending exponentially with a number of prominent participants from across the globe competing with the local players depending upon the geographical reach as well as innovative methods of crowdfunding. Likewise, end-user segment of the global crowdfunding market has been bifurcated into Entrepreneurship, Social Causes, Movie & theatre, Real estate, Music, Technology and Publishing. Amongst these, entrepreneurship segment acquires the major crowdfunding market share owing to the rising number of startups businesses as well as new ventures looking for funding & project validation.

Some Key Highlight Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Crowdfunding market Overview, By Model Segment

Chapter 5. Global Crowdfunding Market Overview, By End user

Chapter 6. Global Crowdfunding Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

