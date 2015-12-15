Cod Liver Oil Market – Application Recommendations by Experts 2029

Cod Liver Oil Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Cod Liver Oil market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Cod Liver Oil is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Cod Liver Oil market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

Cod Liver Oil Market Overview:

Leading manufacturers of Cod Liver Oil Market:

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, the product portfolio of cod liver oil manufacturers, and recent developments in the cod liver oil market space. Some of the key players of cod liver oil are Natures Aid Ltd., OLVEA Fish Oil, Omega Protein Corporation, J. R. Carlson Laboratories Inc., Nordic Naturals Inc., Now Health Group Inc., WN Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Orkla Health AS, Blueline Foods India Pvt Ltd., and others.

Global cod liver oil production was analysed to find out the data for overall cod liver oil consumption. Cod liver oil consumption in each and every segment where it is consumed was carefully listed, and also the quantity and the value of the cod liver oil in that particular segment was analysed.

On the basis of source, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as-

Arctic Cod

Atlantic Cod

Greenland Cod

Pacific Cod

On the basis of form, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as-

Capsules

Liquid

Powder

Soft Gels

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Pharmacy Stores Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets e-Commerce Other Retail Formats



On the basis of flavor, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as-

Lemon

Oslo Orange

Arctic Mint

Cinnamon Tingle

On the basis of end use, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as-

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care

Cosmetics

On the basis of processing, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as-

Virgin (fresh)

Fermented

On the basis of region, the global cod liver oil market has been segmented as-

North America The U.S. Canada

Latin America Peru Chile Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany Denmark Norway Iceland Russia Rest Of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific except Japan China India Thailand Vietnam Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Mauritania Morocco Rest of MEA



