Soft Robotics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027: Top key players are ABB Ltd., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Cyberdyne Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings

Soft robotics is a field that depends on imitating movement mechanisms of soft bodies that exist in nature to attain smooth and complex motion. Soft robots are designed to solve issues related to traditional robots, which are made of rigid materials. These robots enable high flexibility and adaptability for accomplishing tasks and enhanced safety while working along with humans. Thus, they are gaining traction in advanced manufacturing. Also, since soft robots are made of materials that correspond to the compliance of biological matter, these are mechanically biocompatible and proficient of lifelike functionalities. Thus, they are highly adopted by the medical industry.

The rising need for automation coupled with human safety in manufacturing facilities is expected to boost the soft robotics market. Moreover, the increasing demand in the medical & healthcare sector is also offering a prospective opportunity to the soft robotics market growth. Also, with increased demand in industries such as e-commerce, food industry, etc., companies are seeking to automate certain repetitive tasks by deploying soft robots. However, the high installation cost of these robots is acting as a restraining factor to the growth of soft robotics market to a certain extent.

