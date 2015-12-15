Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2027

Ultrafast rectifiers are intended to have very low forward voltage along with ultra-reverse recovery. Some of the benefits and features of ultrafast rectifiers are high thermal cycling performance, high reverse voltage surge capability, low thermal resistance, as well as very low on-state loss. It is used in inverters, negative switching power supplies, as well as freewheeling diodes. Moreover, when ultrafast rectifiers are used combination with common cathode dual ultrafast rectifiers, they create a single phase full-wave bridge.

The increasing use of ultrafast rectifiers in lighting ballasts highly propels the ultrafast rectifier market growth. The advent of next-generation intelligent lighting systems and controls capable of several functions such as automatic shut-off, demand response, daylight harvesting, and personal dimming control is transforming the lighting industry. Ultrafast rectifiers are in high demand for the electronic ballasts of these lighting systems which is eventually bolstering to the ultrafast rectifier market growth. Moreover, the rising automation and electrification of automobiles is another significant factor fueling the growth of ultrafast rectifier market.

The reports cover key developments in the ultrafast rectifier market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from ultrafast rectifier market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for ultrafast rectifier in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the ultrafast rectifier market.

The report also includes the profiles of key ultrafast rectifier companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Diodes Incorporated

Infineon Technologies

Littelfuse, Inc.

MACOM

Microsemi

NXP Semiconductors

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Toshiba Corporation

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting the ultrafast rectifier market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the ultrafast rectifier market in these regions.

