Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Market expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2019 – 2027

As per a report Market-research, the Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029.

The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Overview of the premenstrual dysphoric disorder market

The rising incidence of premenstrual dysphoric disorder can be attributed to the rising unhygienic lifestyle of women. This is in fact, is the main factor driving the global premenstrual dysphoric disorder market. The growth of this market in the developing world is mainly propelled by greater awareness amongst women about the prevalence of premenstrual dysphoric disorders. Furthermore, the easy availability of premenstrual dysphoric disorder products is anticipated to drive this market in the years to come.

PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder) refers to a medical condition in women which is characterized by tension, anxiety, irritability, and depression prior to menstruation. Experts and researchers are yet to find out the reason behind such a medical condition. However, hormonal changes and vitamin deficiency are few factors that lead to this disorder.

Unavailability of effective diagnostic tests is a glaring restraint in this market which in turn has an adverse impact on the overall demand in the global premenstrual dysphoric disorder market. As per the U.S. National Library of Medicine, 3% – 8% women in the U.S. are affected by premenstrual dysphoric disorder before menstruation.

Europe and North America are the key regional markets because of high incidence of premenstrual dysphoric disorder in these regions. Owing to lack of widespread awareness, Asia Pacific holds immense growth potential in the overall market for premenstrual dysphoric disorder. This region is yet to be tapped. It is anticipated that the Asia Pacific market will grow substantially during the forecast period owing to improvements in healthcare infrastructure.

The key companies operating in the global premenstrual dysphoric disorder market are Bristol Meyer Squibb, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Merck and Co., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Cipla Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Healthcare, Eli Lilly and Company, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and Forest Laboratories,

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

