Brain Imaging, Biomarkers and NeuroInformatics Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2019 – 2027

market segments neuroimaging market, in vitro diagnostics market and neuroinformatics market. Neuroimaging segment can be categorized into computed tomography (CT), nuclear medicine imaging (PET, SPECT), magneto-encepahlography (EEG), electro-encephalography and other imaging software. In vitro diagnostics segments can be subdivided into protein biomarker assay, pattern recognition diagnostics, genetic testing and pharmacogenomics. Likewise, the market for neuroinformatics is subdivided into software used for diagnostics and storage namely IBM Blue Brain Project, Paul Allen Brain Atlas Project and other software. Brain imaging techniques allows the technicians to visualize how quickly drugs reach to the receptors and their action mechanism. Moreover, these techniques also allow visualization of changes in brain activity after long term usage of drug.

Geographically, the market for brain imaging, neuroinformatics and biomarkers can be segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Currently North America and Europe account for the largest share of the market. It has been estimated that approximately 100 million people are suffering from brain or nervous system disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease, sleep disorders and others. Likewise, according to the National Institute of Mental Health in the U.S. about 1 in 4 adults suffer from brain disorders every year, with almost 6% of the population suffer from serious disabilities. Thus, for the diagnosis of these disorders rapidly new tools are being developed for more patients centered and personalized treatment. In the near future Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth to meet the massive unmet need for early diagnosis and disease monitoring.

Abbot Diagnostics, Brain Resource, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Electrical Geodesics, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, NeuroVigil, Bio-Rad, Philips Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Aspect Medical (Covidien), NeuroVista, Natus Medical, BrainScope, Zynex and others are some of the major players operating in brain imaging, neuroinformatics and biomarkers market.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

