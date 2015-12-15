Smart Clothing Market Predicted to Witness Surge in the Near Future 2018 – 2026

The study on the Smart Clothing Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Smart Clothing Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

competitive landscape is elaborately discussed in the report while shedding light on key factors that players cash in on to secure a strong position in the global smart clothing market. The authors of the report also provide regional analysis of the global smart clothing market.

Market Definition

Smart clothing a.k.a. e-textiles are fabrics that allow electronics to be embedded in them and digital components such as a light and a battery. Smart clothing offers added value to consumers with the integration of new technologies. Smart clothing enables seamless integration of microcontrollers, sensors, actuators, and other electronics. Smart clothing could be of two types, i.e. aesthetic and performance-enhancing. Smart clothing that change color and light up can be categorized under the aesthetic type. On the other hand, military, extreme sports, and athletic are common applications of performance-enhancing smart clothing.

The report answers important questions about the global smart clothing market, including:

Which product will attract larger demand in the global smart clothing market?

Which industry vertical will contribute the most to the global smart clothing market?

Will passive smart textile technology retain dominance in the global smart clothing market?

Will North America gain a lion’s share of the global smart clothing market?

Competitive Landscape

This report digs deep into various aspects of the business of top players operating in the global smart clothing market, viz. MAD Apparel Inc., Carré Technologies Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., Sensoria Inc., and OMsignal Inc.

NB: Besides the aforementioned companies, the report profiles other prominent names of the global smart clothing market such as Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd., Medtronic plc, and Wearable X.

