Starchy Roots Market Size, Current trends & Competitive landscape 2018 -2026

The Most Recent study on the Starchy Roots Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Starchy Roots market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Starchy Roots .

Starchy Roots Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Starchy Roots Market: Static Productivity of Root Crops to Confine Growth

Roots and tuber crops, or starchy roots, have been historically ignored by national governments, which in turn has led to lower priority for R&D. This has also inhibited implementation of advanced agro-technological approaches for enhancing productivity of starchy roots. For example, cassava is still considered as a refuge crops among farmers against the backdrop of the prominence of other established commodity crops such as cocoa, coconut, oil palm, and coffee. This has led to a static development of starchy roots worldwide.

Recognizing the potential of the starchy roots market, and challenges impeding its growth prospects, the field of root crop cultivation has recently been receiving adequate attention in terms of changes in government policies. Policies related to agricultural development, trade and research are among key areas while making the changes. The National Agriculture Research Institute, Highlands Regional Centre, Papua New Guinea has proposed adoption of a value chain approach, driven by market demands for fresh and processed root crops to resolve the issues of static productivity.

Starchy Roots’ Potential in Dietary Energy to Augment its Market Growth

Growth of the starchy roots market will continue to be driven by inherent attributes of root crops such as high carbohydrate content, which tends to be an economical source of dietary energy. Although high moisture content in starchy roots has meant that energy offered is nearly one-third of an equivalent weight of wheat or rice. On the contrary, high yields of starchy roots enable more energy per land unit as compared to cereal grains. This is likely to pave new avenues for growth of the starchy roots market in the foreseeable future.

Starchy roots such as cassava seek adoption as a bodying agent in several commercially available infant nutritional supplements and baby food products. As starchy roots such as cassava offer gluten-free and organic starch, their adoption in functional foods and baby foods has witnessed high rate in recent years, Expansion of the starchy roots market will continue to remain impacted by rising levels of working women, coupled with increasing demand for nutritional supplements for infants.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

