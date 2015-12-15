Underground Hydro Power Plant market is presumed to be valued at ~US$ by 2019 – 2027

TMR’s latest report on global Underground Hydro Power Plant market

The recent Underground Hydro Power Plant market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Underground Hydro Power Plant market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The Underground Hydro Power Plant market report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Underground Hydro Power Plant market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Underground Hydro Power Plant among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

competitive landscape, and share and size of various segments.

Underground Hydro Power Plant Market: Trends and Opportunities

The growing focus toward the generation of renewable energy generation has offered the needed push toward the construction of underground hydropower plants in various developing and developed regions. The construction and operation of underground hydropower plants offers several unique benefits such as relatively less time required by investors to recoup their investment, low cost of energy generation, and ability to adapt to varying supply requirements. In addition, the ease of regulatory requirements, ceding land availability, and heightened security against attacks and earth slips are some of the crucial factors boosting the underground hydropower plants market. However, the construction of hydropower plants bring several challenges for market players need to overcome for successful operation.

One of the key hindrances is logistical constraints, a problem aggravated by the presence of steep slopes and difficult terrain. The high cost of excavation and substantial spending required in making seismic surveys and for analysis of water tables are key factors likely to dissuade many to invest in underground hydro power plants. In addition, various feasibility studies pertaining to assessing groundwater exchanges and reservoir volumes may further complicate underground hydro power projects. Nevertheless, with advances in hydroelectric power generations technology, solutions to all of these challenges are likely to be found in the forthcoming years. The growing popularity of underground pumped storage hydropower and the concept of decentralized renewable energy generation gaining traction among energy producers are key factors expected to open up lucrative growth avenues for market players.

Underground Hydro Power Plant Market: Regional Outlook

North America is one of the leading markets attributed to the presence of large installed capacity of underground hydropower. The major contributor of the regional market growth is Canada possessing the highest installed capacity. The market in the U.S. is fast emerging driven by rapidly growing needs of electricity and the presence of large swathes of underground water resources.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific and Africa are expected to show impressive growth in the coming years. Countries such as China, India, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam exhibit significant potential for underground hydro project development. The presence of large untapped hydropower generation potential in Africa, particularly in Nigeria and Ghana, is anticipated to catalyze the regional market growth.

Companies mentioned in the report

Some of the prominent companies vying for a significant share in the underground hydropower plant market are AECOM, Nalcor Energy, The Churchill Falls (Labrador) Corporation, Tokyo Electric and Power Company (TEPCO), and Meridian Energy Limited. Several market players are offering digitized solutions and advanced control systems to gain a competitive edge over others. Leading companies are investing substantially in the construction of underground hydropower projects that have substantial generation capacity.

