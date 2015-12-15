Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy Market : Challenges and Opportunities Reviewed in a New Study

The global Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy across various industries. The Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail. Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2359?source=atm The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in manufacturing access control and authentication products. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. Also, provided is the market positioning of key players in the access control and authentication market. Major players profiled in the report include Axis Communications, Bosch Security Systems, Canon Inc, Genetec Inc, Panasonic Systems Networks Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems Inc, 3M Company, Honeywell Security Group, Pelco Inc, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Access Control and Authentication Market

By Product Type

Electronic Access Control (EAC) Biometrics Fingerprint Recognition Facial Recognition Iris Recognition Others Card-based Access Control Smart Cards and Readers Proximity Cards and Readers Others Radio frequency Identification (RFID) Active RFID Systems Passive RFID Systems

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)

Document Reader

By End-use Industry

Transportation and Logistics By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers By Sector Rail By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Aviation By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Port and Maritime By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Road and City Transport By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers New Starts By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers

Government and Public Sector By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers

Utilities/Energy Markets By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers By Sector Oil, Gas and Fossil Generation Facilities By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Nuclear Power By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Green Energy Facilities By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Industrial By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Retail By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Business Organizations By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Hospitality and Casinos By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Healthcare Facilities By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers Educational Institutions By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers o By Sector K-12 Educational Institutions Other Educational Institutions Others By Product Type Biometrics Card-based Access Control RFID ANPR Document Readers

By Geography North America U.S.

Europe

Asia Pacific India

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Access Control and Authentication (By Product Type – Electronic Access Control, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), Document Readers; By End-use Industry – Transportation and Logistics, Government and Public Sector, Utilities/Energy market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

