Metal Cans Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019-2028

competitive landscape of the market along with presenting insights on the basis of the product portfolio, strategies, mergers, acquisitions, and other important aspects pertaining to them. A segmental overview along with regions has also been provided in the report. According to FMI, the global metal cans market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% 2017 to 2026.

North America and Europe to Give Close Competition to APEJ

On the basis of region, the global metal cans market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, and Japan, the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is expected to lead the global market by the end of the forecast period with a valuation of over US27, 456 Mn. This growth can be attributed to the rising population in the region and the growing urgency to cater to their increasing needs. The setting up of new manufacturing units in the region is also expected to be one of the triggering factors for the market in the region. North America and Europe are expected to closely follow APEJ and also have a neck to neck competition. However, these regions are expected to exhibit a sluggish growth rate as compared to APEJ.

Food and Beverages to be Leading End-use Industry

Based on end user, the market has been segmented into, food and beverages, pharmaceutical industry, consumer goods, and chemical. The leading end user among these is likely to be the food and beverages industry by the end of the forecast period. The growing need for innovative, inexpensive, and sustainable packaging in the food and beverages industry is expected to fuel the use of metal cans there. On the basis of material type, aluminium is expected to be the most preferred metal among all the metals used for the manufacturing of metal cans.

Vendor Landscape

The admittance of new players in the market among personal care and food and beverage products is expected to intensify the competition in the years to come. Moreover, the present and new players’ focus of innovative packaging is likely to be a lucrative strategy to capitalize on. The companies operating in the market are Silgan Containers LLC, Rexam PLC, Crown Holdings, Inc., Independent Can Company, and SKS Bottle & Packaging, Inc., among others.

The Metal Cans market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

