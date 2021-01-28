Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Research Report 2019 – Progress Study By Type, Application And Manufacturers Upcoming Projections 2027
Global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
Market: Competitive Analysis
The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.
Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Dspread Technology, Inc., First Data Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Ingenico S.A., Intuit, Inc., iZettle AB, Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), PAX Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Square, Inc., VeriFone Systems, Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.
The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is segmented as below:
By Solution type
- Integrated Card Reader Solutions
- Card Reader Accessories
- Dongles
- Sleeves
By Technology
- Hybrid Technology Solutions
- EMV Chip and Pin
- Magnetic-stripe
- Chip and Sign
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Biometrics
By End User
- Restaurants
- Hospitality
- Health Care
- Retail
- Warehouse/Distribution
- Entertainment
- Transportation
- Public Transport
- Rental Cars and Intercity Buses
- Government
- Consumer Utility Services
By Geography
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Research Methodology of Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market Report
The global Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.