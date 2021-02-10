Global SLAM Technology Market 2020-2025 : Research Report Also Involves Key Competition, Trends With Forecast Over The Predicted Years, Anticipated Growth Rates
The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.
According to this study, over the next five years the SLAM Technology market will register a 57.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 843.7 million by 2025, from $ 138.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in SLAM Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SLAM Technology market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the SLAM Technology value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Visual SLAM
Laser SLAM
The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.
Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Robot
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Augmented Reality (AR)
Autonomous Vehicles
Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), commonly known as drone, is a type of aircraft that operates without a human pilot onboard. Its flight is controlled either autonomously by onboard computers or by the remote control of a pilot on the ground or in another vehicle. It is widely used in aerial entertainment, geological prospecting, agricultural field etc.
Augmented Reality (AR) includes AR area, mapping tool or mapper.
Autonomous Vehicles includes automated guided vehicle (AGV), autonomous intelligent vehicles (AIVs) and self-driving car.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
GeoSLAM
Apple ARKit
Aethon
Clearpath Robotics
Parrot SA
Locus Robotics
NavVis
Amazon Robotics
Shanghai Slamtec
Ascending Technologies
Gestalt Robotics
KUKA AG
Omron Adept Technologies
SLAMcore
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global SLAM Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of SLAM Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global SLAM Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the SLAM Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of SLAM Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 SLAM Technology Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 SLAM Technology Segment by Type
2.2.1 Visual SLAM
2.3 SLAM Technology Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 SLAM Technology Segment by Application
2.4.1 Robot
2.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
2.4.3 Augmented Reality (AR)
2.4.4 Autonomous Vehicles
2.5 SLAM Technology Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global SLAM Technology by Players
3.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global SLAM Technology Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 SLAM Technology by Regions
4.1 SLAM Technology Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas SLAM Technology Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC SLAM Technology Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe SLAM Technology Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa SLAM Technology Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas SLAM Technology Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas SLAM Technology Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas SLAM Technology Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC SLAM Technology Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC SLAM Technology Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC SLAM Technology Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe SLAM Technology by Countries
7.2 Europe SLAM Technology Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe SLAM Technology Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa SLAM Technology by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa SLAM Technology Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa SLAM Technology Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global SLAM Technology Market Forecast
10.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global SLAM Technology Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global SLAM Technology Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global SLAM Technology Forecast by Type
10.8 Global SLAM Technology Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Google
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered
11.1.3 Google SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Google News
11.2 GeoSLAM
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered
11.2.3 GeoSLAM SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 GeoSLAM News
11.3 Apple ARKit
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered
11.3.3 Apple ARKit SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Apple ARKit News
11.4 Aethon
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered
11.4.3 Aethon SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Aethon News
11.5 Clearpath Robotics
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered
11.5.3 Clearpath Robotics SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Clearpath Robotics News
11.6 Facebook
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered
11.6.3 Facebook SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Facebook News
11.7 Parrot SA
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered
11.7.3 Parrot SA SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Parrot SA News
11.8 Locus Robotics
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered
11.8.3 Locus Robotics SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Locus Robotics News
11.9 NavVis
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered
11.9.3 NavVis SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 NavVis News
11.10 Amazon Robotics
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 SLAM Technology Product Offered
11.10.3 Amazon Robotics SLAM Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Amazon Robotics News
11.11 Shanghai Slamtec
11.12 Ascending Technologies
11.13 Gestalt Robotics
11.14 KUKA AG
11.15 Omron Adept Technologies
11.16 SLAMcore
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
