Ventilator Accessories Market Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand 2019 – 2028

Global Ventilator Accessories Market: Market Potential and Restraints

Rapid technological advancements occurring in the field of medical device manufacturing is majorly driving the global ventilator accessories market to experience tremendous growth. Increasing number of cases of chronic respiratory disorders among people all over the world too is contributing towards a rise in revenue generated by this market. Moreover, with a surging geriatric population, a high prevalence of these diseases exists, thereby causing a notable requirement of ventilators and associated accessories to exist. The ventilator accessories market is being driven with increasing sales of portable and mechanical ventilators.

Furthermore, with a rise in the number of hospitals and other healthcare centers, a high demand for ventilator systems exists, consequently propelling the market to attain splendid growth. Growing per capita income, extensive R&D investments in the healthcare industry by top market players, rising demand for advanced front-line technologies, and expansion of private hospitals and rehab-centers in remote areas are major factors driving growth of the ventilators accessories market globally.

However, high costs required to set up procurement of ventilators and their accessories along with relevant technologies, as well as expensive research and development activities for the same is greatly hampering the market. Lack of trained professionals in underdeveloped and remote areas who can use the ventilator systems and accessories is another significant factor hindering the global ventilator accessories market. Nevertheless, the picture is soon expected to change as numerous service providers companies are gradually introducing cost-effective ventilator accessories.

Global Ventilator Accessories Market: Geographical Outlook

Geographically, the global ventilator accessories market is spread across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of all these, North America is the largest regional segment of the ventilator accessories market, followed by Europe. Apart from these regions, Asia-Pacific also depicts an enhanced growth rate in the market to exist during the forecast period. The rate of efficiency is mainly attributed to the geriatric population worldwide, rising incidences of cardio-vascular & respiratory diseases, extensive growth in healthcare expenditure, and rapidly growing healthcare industry worldwide. These regions are expected to generate the fastest growth rates potentially.

Global Ventilator Accessories Market: Competitive Landscape

This market showcases the presence of a highly competitive vendor landscape, owing to most players continuously trying to outgun their rivals. Many businesses are focusing on introducing new devices on a frequent basis, as well as improving technological efficiency. Reducing device costs to benefit ease of accessing relevant healthcare services and treatments is another area where many businesses in the global ventilator accessories market are striving to succeed.

With more players expected to enter the market in the next few years, the competition is projected to become more intense. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare Ltd., Siemens Healthcare, ResMed Inc., Fisher &, Paykel Healthcare Corp. Ltd., Hamilton Medical AG, Invacare Corp., CAS Medical Systems Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., Criticare Systems Inc., Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Nellcor Puritan Bennett LLC, ALARIS Medical Systems Inc., Criticare Systems Inc., Masimo Corp., and Welch Allyn Inc., are key players operating in the global ventilator accessories market.

Key segments of the global ventilators market:

By Product Type

Flow sensors

Breathing sets

Expiratory valves

Endotracheal tubes

Breathing circuits

Humidifiers

Interfaces and masks

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Clinics

Emergency Medical Services

Long term care centers

