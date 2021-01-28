Genome Engineering Market – Functional Survey 2027
The global Genome Engineering market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Genome Engineering market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Genome Engineering market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Genome Engineering market. The Genome Engineering market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
The key players covered in this study
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck KGaA
Horizon Discovery
Genscript USA
Sangamo Biosciences
Integrated DNA Technologies
Origene Technologies
Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals
Lonza Group
New England Biolabs
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CRISPR
TALEN
ZFN
Antisense
Other Technology
Market segment by Application, split into
Cell Line Engineering
Animal Genetic Engineering
Plant Genetic Engineering
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Genome Engineering status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Genome Engineering development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Genome Engineering are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
