Biodegradable Polymers Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2018 – 2026

Overview of the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market

Chemically, a polymer containing a double-carbon (C-C) backbone resists degradation, whereas hetero-atom-containing polymer backbones (C-X) are biodegradable. The report points out that the increase in environmental pollution due to the use of petroleum-based polymers, which are nonbiodegradable in nature, has led to the growing demand for biodegradable polymers. Increasing awareness about the environment has intensified the focus on the biodegradable polymers market.

Growing prices of crude oil, which is the base source for the production of petroleum-based polymers, has also helped in pushing the global biodegradable polymers market. The report cites that the use of degradable polymeric biomaterials for biomedical applications has opened new opportunities for the overall market.

The report studies the various segments of the global biodegradable polymers market. Biodegradable polymers find extensive usage in pharmaceutical, agricultural, biomedical, and packaging applications. Biodegradable polymers used in the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries are made up of polyesters based on polyglycolide, polyactide, and polycaprolactone, which are biocompatible. Degradation of these materials yields the corresponding hydroxyl acids, making them safe to be used inside the body.

The report studies the biodegradable polymers market in four key regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Owing to consumer awareness regarding the use of renewable polymers, Europe has emerged as the leading market for biodegradable polymers. North America is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period, due to the consumer shift and rising crude oil prices. The report mentions that during the forecast horizon, Asia Pacific is estimated to witness rapid growth, with countries such as China and Japan evolving as major markets for biodegradable polymers.

Companies mentioned in the research report:

The report profiles the key players operating in the global biodegradable polymers market, such as Cereplast, BASF, Cortec group, FP International, Mitsui Chemicals, and BIOTEC GmbH& Co. The report analyzes the market share held by each player and forecasts their growth during the period between 2012 and 2018. The financial overview, product portfolio, and business strategies of the players have been mentioned in the report.

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

