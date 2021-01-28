Milk Powder Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2018 – 2028

TMR’s latest report on global Milk Powder market

The recent Milk Powder market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Milk Powder market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The Milk Powder market report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Milk Powder market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Milk Powder among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

competitive landscape of the global milk powder market. The profile of key companies along with their capacity, cost, product specifications, latest developments, and contact information are also discussed in the report.

Overview of the Global Milk Powder Market

The primary appeal of milk powder is the increased shelf life it offers due to less moisture content. Longer shelf life is desirable in places with extreme temperature and poor transport facilities. The reduced transportation and storage costs associated with milk powder fuels the growth of the global milk powder market. Moreover, the rising disposable income of population living in emerging nations and increasing adoption as an alternative to milk are likely to boost the demand for milk powder.

The growth of the global milk powder market is anticipated to be hampered with the growing concerns for ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk. Whole milk powder has all the nutrients present in milk, except vitamin C, vitamin B12, thiamin, and a reduced amount of protein. Moreover, the 2008 Chinese milk scandal, in which hundreds of infants died due to the consumption of adulterated powdered milk, has led to the development of stringent regulations regarding milk powder in many countries including China. These regulations coupled with globally declining prices of dairy products pose a challenge to the manufacturers, thereby impeding the growth of the global milk powder market.

The global milk powder market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, and geography. The key regions studied are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Globally, New Zealand is the leading exporter of milk powder. The U.S. is the leading producer of milk powder, however, a large part of the volume is consumed domestically. China and France are also among the largest markets for powdered milk.

By type, the global milk powder market is segmented into dry whey products, dry dairy blends, dry buttermilk, dry whole milk, and nonfat dry milk. Based on application, the market is segmented into infant formulas, nutritional foods, confectionaries, and baked sweets and savories.

Companies Mentioned in the Global Milk Powder Market

Some of the key companies in the global milk powder market are Kraft Foods, Belgomilk, Unilever, Nestle, and Friesland Campina.

Global Milk Powder Market, by Type

Dry Whey Products

Dry Buttermilk

Dry Whole Milk

Dry Dairy Blends

Nonfat Dry Milk

Global Milk Powder Market, by Application

Nutritional Foods

Infant Formulas

Confectionaries

Baked Sweet and Savories

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World

