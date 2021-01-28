Latest market study on “Optical Fiber Market to 2027 by Type (Step Indexed Optical Fiber and Graded Indexed Optical Fiber); Mode (Single Mode and Multi-Mode); Composition (Glass & Plastic); End-User (Broadcast, Telecommunication & IT, Industrial, Medical, Defense and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Optical Fiber market is estimated to reach US$ 36.99 billion by 2027 from US$ 11.30 billion in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global Optical fiber market for the composition is fragmented into glass and plastic. The segmentation is based upon the material used to manufacture these optical fibers. Very thin strands of plastic or glass fiber are used for transmitting light signals, which travels to the center of the fiber optic. This center of the fiber optic is surrounded by the cladding. The cladding is an optical material that traps in the center, with help of “total internal reflection” technique. A primary buffer coating protects the fiber from moisture or other damage.

As the amount and speed of transfer of data over the copper wire cables seemed to be very limited and incapable of serving the ever increasing data transmission demands, there has been a need for replacing these cables with better suited alternatives that remain cost effective as well as performance effective. Up-gradation from legacy network infrastructure to advanced network infrastructure for smoothly accessing such high-bandwidth content is thus anticipated to boost the demands of optical fiber cables across the globe.

Increasing demand for network updation

One of the prime factors that are driving the demands for optical fiber cables is the growing needs for fast and improved networking and network services and growing penetration of broadband connections among developed and developing countries. Governments of various countries worldwide have laid their stress on the reach of high speed internet services in urban and rural areas of their countries. A fiber optic cable ensures maximum reach out of services with very less attenuations, higher bandwidths and greater reliability over longer distances as a result of which three has been a meteoric rise in its implementations in various corners of the globe.

Complicated legal proceeding involved with deployment of optical fiber

The implementations of optical fiber networks across the country involves consent of various governing bodies to be taken beforehand. Most commonly, the fiber optic networks are laid along the railway lines and therefore involve prior permissions from the railroad authority of the country. A proper lookout over the concerns can help in faster implementations of optical fiber cables and boost the market.

