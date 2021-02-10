Global HVAC Software Market 2020-2025 : Affecting The Growth And Its Development In Either Positive Or Negative Extent
The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.
According to this study, over the next five years the HVAC Software market will register a 18.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 910.4 million by 2025, from $ 465.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in HVAC Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of HVAC Software market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the HVAC Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based
Web Based
Cloud Based and Web Based. Cloud Based is the most widely used type which takes up about 70.15% of the total sales in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs (Small and Middle Enterprises)
SMEs was the most widely used area which took up about 88.08% of the global total in 2018.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
FieldEdge
Jonas
ServiceTitan
MHelpDesk
Synchroteam
Housecall Pro
Verizon Connect
SimPRO
Jobber Software
WorkWave LLC
Wintac
FieldEZ Technologies
ServiceMax
Service Fusion
Tradify
Astea International
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global HVAC Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of HVAC Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global HVAC Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the HVAC Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of HVAC Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 HVAC Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 HVAC Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud Based
2.3 HVAC Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global HVAC Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 HVAC Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs (Small and Middle Enterprises)
2.5 HVAC Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global HVAC Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global HVAC Software by Players
3.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global HVAC Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global HVAC Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 HVAC Software by Regions
4.1 HVAC Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas HVAC Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC HVAC Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe HVAC Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas HVAC Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas HVAC Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas HVAC Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC HVAC Software Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC HVAC Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC HVAC Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe HVAC Software by Countries
7.2 Europe HVAC Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe HVAC Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa HVAC Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global HVAC Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global HVAC Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global HVAC Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 FieldEdge
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 HVAC Software Product Offered
11.1.3 FieldEdge HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 FieldEdge News
11.2 Jonas
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 HVAC Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Jonas HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Jonas News
11.3 ServiceTitan
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 HVAC Software Product Offered
11.3.3 ServiceTitan HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ServiceTitan News
11.4 MHelpDesk
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 HVAC Software Product Offered
11.4.3 MHelpDesk HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 MHelpDesk News
11.5 Synchroteam
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 HVAC Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Synchroteam HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Synchroteam News
11.6 Housecall Pro
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 HVAC Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Housecall Pro HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Housecall Pro News
11.7 Verizon Connect
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 HVAC Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Verizon Connect HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Verizon Connect News
11.8 SimPRO
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 HVAC Software Product Offered
11.8.3 SimPRO HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 SimPRO News
11.9 Jobber Software
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 HVAC Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Jobber Software HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Jobber Software News
11.10 WorkWave LLC
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 HVAC Software Product Offered
11.10.3 WorkWave LLC HVAC Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 WorkWave LLC News
11.11 Wintac
11.12 FieldEZ Technologies
11.13 ServiceMax
11.14 Service Fusion
11.15 Tradify
11.16 Astea International
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
