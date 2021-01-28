Global Access Control Market is estimated to reach US$ 16.66 Billion by 2025

Latest market study on “Access Control Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts Type (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Application (BFSI, Residential, Commercial, Healthcare, Government & Transport, and Others) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the access control market is estimated to reach US$ 16.66 Bn by 2025. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Access control is crucial for businesses to authenticate the entry and exit of people. It is also important in the school premises in order to avoid child predator or kidnapping issues. There is an increasing demand for safety and security for access control and for restricting entry for specific areas. Further, the reputational issues and legal consequences resulting from the failure of security protection has steered the need for access control. The access control systems have helped address these issues by assisting the business owners to find an appropriate balance between risk, security, and cost. Further, the facility managers and building managers seek security solutions that are both cost-effective and convenient to use. These systems aid in improved security as well as cost reduction.

Biometric device integration has become a standard requirement for secure access control, thereby delivering greater security for non-transferable devices. Furthermore, the multi-factor authentication technology is increasingly gaining importance and has mainly targeted employee access in critical areas.

The increasing infrastructural spending in the emerging economies of Middle East and African regions is expected to create new growth avenues in the access control market. Further, the developments in IP-enabled devices and wireless technologies is opportunistic for the market growth. Wireless technologies are deployed with better flexibility for cost and time efficiency. The access controls using wireless technology are a great fit for both small as well as large businesses.

The market for access control globally has been segmented on the basis of type into three major segments including hardware, software, and services. The companies operating in the global access control market design and innovate robust products and solutions depending upon the requirements of the customers or clients. The global access control market is further bifurcated on basis of application as BFSI, residential, commercial, healthcare, government & transport, and others. The global market for access control is categorized on basis of five strategic regions namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

