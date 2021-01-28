Automotive Semiconductor Market is estimated to reach US$ 76.93 Billion by 2027

Latest market study on “Automotive Semiconductor Market to 2027 by Component (Optical, Sensors & Actuators, Memory, Microcontrollers, Analog ICs, Logic and Discrete Power Devices); Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Body Electronics, Infotainment, Powertrain, Safety Systems); Vehicle Type (Passenger, LCV, and HCV) -Global Analysis and Forecast”, the automotive semiconductor market is estimated to reach US$ 76.93 Bn by 2027 from US$ 34.89 Bn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Pertaining to the fact of increase in vehicular accidents, the manufacturers of automotive along with their technology partners, has introduced several technologies, which has benefited the industry at a large scale. The demand for modernization of vehicles equipped with advanced technologies have led the technology companies to innovate and design systems/technologies including advanced driver assistance systems, anti-lock braking systems, traction control and adaptive cruise control, and electronic stability control. With an uninterrupted up gradation in existing technologies and introduction of new technologies, the ADAS market has experienced a high growth across the globe.

The newer versions of ADAS provided by various companies are capable of recognizing police vehicles, ambulance, taxis, speed restrictions board, and pedestrians. The discerning capability is attracting an increased number of automotive OEMs in the recent scenario, and the adoption of the same is rising substantially. Some of the major companies providing ADAS includes NVIDI Corporation, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, and among others. In respect to this fact, many several semiconductor companies are regularly coming up with more advance technologies which is successfully attracting the automotive OEMs.

The automotive semiconductor market is projected to observe a significant growth in the coming years, with an urge to adopt and deploy advanced driver assistance systems in their vehicles due to heavily propelled by the consumer interest and regulatory norms. For instance, the regulatory authorities in the US and European Union (EU), have mandated the integration of autonomous emergency braking systems along with forward collision warning system in all vehicles by 2020.

The global automotive semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of vehicle type which is fragmented into passenger cars, light commercial, and heavy commercial vehicles. The passenger car is leading the market for automotive semiconductor followed by light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. In a current scenario, passenger cars is having a high market share owing with a fact of increase in usage among the individuals and other masses driven by continuous increase in disposable income among the populations in developed countries as well as developing countries.

