Contract Logistics Market is estimated to reach US$ 298.8 Billion by 2025

Latest market study on “Contract Logistics Market to 2025 by Type (Outsourcing and Insourcing); Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Packaging Processes and Solutions, Distribution, Production Logistics, and Aftermarket Logistics); and End-user (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer, High-Tech, Industrial, Pharma & Healthcare, and Retail); -Global Analysis and Forecast”, the contract logistics market is estimated to reach US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The advent of internet had taken global business markets by storm at the start of the 21st century. Countries and regions that realized its potentials have made most of the business opportunity provided by the internet and have been successful in improving their economies. With the rollout of internet, different business models were created and e-commerce is one such example.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002034/

Company Profiles

Deutsche Post AG

GEODIS

DB Schenker

Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The E-commerce industry gathered pace in the early part of this decade with advancements in the internet infrastructures & speed, as well as increasing smartphones and internet penetration among the users. E-commerce sparked an upheaval in the consumers buying behavior and also changed the ways in which businesses interact with each other. As the global e-commerce market is heating up, varying buying patterns and trends have been observed in different countries of the region with regards to the product category preferred for online purchase.

Most of the buying is influenced by the demographics of the country such as the percentage of youth population indulging in e-commerce activity, the economy of the country, age group interested in e-commerce, and the level of awareness in the country. The categories the online shoppers most often purchase consist of electronics, apparel, accessories, and perfumes. Groceries, books, CDs, shopping for travel and entertainment are the things that are purchased online by customers globally. Fashion is currently the leading product category in many countries of the world, which is then followed by Electronics & Media.

The global contract logistics market has been segmented into four types namely by type, services, end-user, and geography. The market has been segmented on the basis of type into insourcing and outsourcing. Further the services segment is broken down by transportation, warehousing, packaging processes and solutions, distribution, production logistics, aftermarket logistics, and others. The contract logistics market has been further segmented on the basis of end-users into aerospace, automotive, consumer, high-tech, industrial, pharma & healthcare, retail, and others. Geographically the market is presently dominated by Asia Pacific region owing to the unprecedented growth of e-commerce sector in the region.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002034/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global contract logistics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global contract logistics market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.