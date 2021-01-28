Radiation Oncology Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018-2026

TMR’s latest report on global Radiation Oncology market

The recent Radiation Oncology market intelligence study by TMR elaborates the all in all perspective of the worldwide Radiation Oncology market, from its historical growth through the future outlook. The Radiation Oncology market report is scrutinized on the basis of product type, end use, region and market players. Each segment depicted based on market share, revenue, and demand prospect.

Analysts at TMR find that the global Radiation Oncology market reached a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the forecast period 2019-2029. The growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for Radiation Oncology among the consumers, better disposable income, and enhanced GDP in developing countries.

competitive landscape of the market and the latest developments shaping the radiation oncology industry.

 
Overview of the Global Radiation Oncology Market 
 
Apart from the accelerating number of cancer cases, the global radiation oncology market has good growth opportunities due to the rapidly improving technologies in the field of radiation oncology and increasing disposable incomes in developing nations.
 
Out of the three types of radiation therapies in the global radiation oncology market, the brachytherapy segment employs radiation sources that are placed directly at the site of the cancer tumor. Brachytherapy is also an effective treatment for skin, cervical, prostatic, and breast cancer. External beam radiation therapy is further segmented into conventional external beam radiation therapy, modulated radiation therapy, stereotactic radiation, and 3D conformal radiation therapy.
 
The radioisotope therapy in the global radiation oncology market is primarily used to treat bone metastasis due to cancer. Radioisotopes tend to selectively spare undamaged bones and act only on damaged bones.
 
On the basis of geography, the global radiation oncology market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is one of the leading regional markets for radiation oncology. The North American radiation oncology market is driven by the high prevalence of cancer, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and growing geriatric population.
 
Nevertheless, the unfavorable reforms in the U.S. healthcare industry will suppress the growth of the radiation oncology market in this region. Factors such as the accelerating patient population and modernization of healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive the emerging radiation oncology market in Asia Pacific.
 
Though the global radiation oncology market is expected to show good growth in the coming years, it will be restricted by the growth of alternative cancer therapies. This threat from substitutes to radiation oncology will suppress the market.
 
Companies mentioned in the research report 
 
The global radiation oncology market is highly competitive and marked by the presence of several global and local players. Agreements and partnerships, strategic acquisitions, and technological development are the major strategies adopted by the companies in this market. The key market players in the global radiation oncology market are Accuray Inc., Electa AB, Varian Medical Systems, and Siemens Healthcare.
 
Major geographies analyzed under this research report are: 
  • Europe
  • North America 
  • Asia Pacific 
  • Rest of the World 
