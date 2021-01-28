Micro-RNA Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2019 – 2027

Micro-RNA is a genetic component of all eukaryotic cells. These are vital components of gene expression in animal as well as plant cells and are consequently vital for normal function of these cells. RNA interference drug discovery and therapeutics have crucial applications for micro-RNA, as regulation and control of gene expression is the aim of RNA-targeted research. Recent studies have shown that long-incurable diseases such as AIDS and cancer are associated with irregular gene expression. Research into micro-RNA could thus be the answer to one of the most elusive problems in medicine.

The report elaborates voluminously on the prime drivers expected to boost the market in the forecast period, as well as the restraining factors expected to hold it back. This includes a study of the strengthening trends in the market expected to come to the fore in the coming years, complemented by an analysis of the technological development in the field. The progress of the micro RNA market is, like any other medical innovation, inextricably linked with the development in technologies necessary for the process. The analysis of the trends and growth/restraining factors provides a complete understanding of the market situation in 2012, and provides a solid foundation on which the report then bases predictions for the market for the forecast period 2013-2019.

Overview of the Micro RNA Market

The three major applications of micro RNA include research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Due to the worrying nature of the disease micro RNA could potentially cure, there is no dearth of governmental funding for micro RNA research. This is a major growth driver for the RNA market, as many governments have liberally committed to eradicating these seemingly incurable diseases.

Purification, labeling, linear amplification, microarrays, qRT-PCR, and inhibition are the major technologies used in the micro RNA market.

Geographically, North America and Europe lead the way in micro RNA research, followed by Asia Pacific and Rest of World. The emerging economies of many countries in the latter two regions are leading to increasing penetration of healthcare services in previously untended regions, as well as advancing the healthcare sector in urbanized regions. This growing trend of increasingly widespread healthcare services is expected to be particularly prominent in countries like India, China, Japan, Singapore, as well as many countries in the Middle East and Latin America.

Companies Profiled in the Micro RNA Market Report

The report profiles major players in the micro RNA market all over the world, to provide a comprehensibly comprehensive picture of the competitive landscape in the market. These companies include Access Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation Agilent Technologies, Benitec Biopharma Limited, Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Covance, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Illumina, Inc., Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Co., Sirnaomics, Inc., Senesco Technologies, Inc., etc.

Segmentation based on technology:

Purification

Labeling

Linear Amplification

Microarrays

qRT-PCR

Inhibition

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Key highlights of this report

