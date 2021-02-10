Global SME Insurance Market 2020-2025 : Illustration Of Industry Chain Structure, And Portrays Industry Condition
According to this study, over the next five years the SME Insurance market will register a 5.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 350610 million by 2025, from $ 286410 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in SME Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SME Insurance market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the SME Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Insurance for Non-employing
Insurance for 1-9 Employees
Insurance for above 10 Employees
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Agency
Digital & Direct Channels
Brokers
Bancassurance
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Allianz
CPIC
AXA
China Life
Zurich
PICC
AIG
Chubb
Liberty Mutual
Aviva
Hiscox
Nationwide
Tokio Marine
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
Hanover Insurance
Mapfre
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global SME Insurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of SME Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global SME Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the SME Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of SME Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global SME Insurance Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 SME Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 SME Insurance Segment by Type
2.2.1 Insurance for Non-employing
2.2.2 Insurance for Non-employing
2.2.3 Insurance for above 10 Employees
2.3 SME Insurance Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global SME Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global SME Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 SME Insurance Segment by Application
2.4.1 Agency
2.4.2 Digital & Direct Channels
2.4.3 Brokers
2.4.4 Bancassurance
2.5 SME Insurance Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global SME Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global SME Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global SME Insurance by Players
3.1 Global SME Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global SME Insurance Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global SME Insurance Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global SME Insurance Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 SME Insurance by Regions
4.1 SME Insurance Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas SME Insurance Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC SME Insurance Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe SME Insurance Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa SME Insurance Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas SME Insurance Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas SME Insurance Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas SME Insurance Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC SME Insurance Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC SME Insurance Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC SME Insurance Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe SME Insurance by Countries
7.2 Europe SME Insurance Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe SME Insurance Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa SME Insurance by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa SME Insurance Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa SME Insurance Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global SME Insurance Market Forecast
10.1 Global SME Insurance Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global SME Insurance Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global SME Insurance Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global SME Insurance Forecast by Type
10.8 Global SME Insurance Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Allianz
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 SME Insurance Product Offered
11.1.3 Allianz SME Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Allianz News
11.2 CPIC
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 SME Insurance Product Offered
11.2.3 CPIC SME Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 CPIC News
11.3 AXA
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 SME Insurance Product Offered
11.3.3 AXA SME Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 AXA News
11.4 China Life
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 SME Insurance Product Offered
11.4.3 China Life SME Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 China Life News
11.5 Zurich
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 SME Insurance Product Offered
11.5.3 Zurich SME Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Zurich News
11.6 PICC
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 SME Insurance Product Offered
11.6.3 PICC SME Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 PICC News
11.7 AIG
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 SME Insurance Product Offered
11.7.3 AIG SME Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 AIG News
11.8 Chubb
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 SME Insurance Product Offered
11.8.3 Chubb SME Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Chubb News
11.9 Liberty Mutual
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 SME Insurance Product Offered
11.9.3 Liberty Mutual SME Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Liberty Mutual News
11.10 Aviva
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 SME Insurance Product Offered
11.10.3 Aviva SME Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Aviva News
11.11 Hiscox
11.12 Nationwide
11.13 Tokio Marine
11.14 Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
11.15 Hanover Insurance
11.16 Mapfre
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
