Growing Demand to Bolster the Growth of the Filter Coatings Market Over the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027

market segment of the optical coatings market. The growing demand for infrared filters, dichroic filters and bandpass filters from various end-user industries across the globe is expected to drive the global filter coatings market in the near future.

An infrared filter is a major application product of filter coating. Infrared filters are used in a wide range of applications such as gas detection, flame detection, sleep apnea (capnography), anesthetic gas monitoring, motion sensors, non-contact temperature measurement and alcohol monitoring (breathalyzer) among several other applications. The global market for infrared filters has sharply increased over the past few years and the demand for infrared filters is anticipated to double over the next six years. To cater to this growing demand for infrared filters, the manufacturers of infrared filters as well as filter coatings are expanding their production capacities. Moreover, the key industry participants are conducting extensive research and development activities to provide the customers with high precision filters that can result in a repeatable performance at low cost. The growing demand for infrared filters would subsequently increase the demand for filter coatings and is predicted to drive the global filter coatings market in the next few years.

The global market for filter coatings is mainly driven by the heavy demand from the North American and Asia Pacific market. As far as the regional market is concerned, North America is the largest market for filter coatings and it is closely followed by Asia Pacific. The robust demand for filter coatings from these two giant markets can be mainly attributed to the factors such as the growth in electronics, defense and solar energy industry. Countries such as the U.S., India and China spend a huge amount of money on defense and security purposes. Moreover, the demand for electronic products such as televisions, LCD, OLEDs, desktops and laptops are increasing rapidly in the U.S. and Asian markets. Furthermore, the use of solar energy is increasing across Asian countries such as China and India. On account of the strong demand from developing countries, Asia Pacific is anticipated to record fastest growth in the filter coatings market in the next six years. Apart North America and Asia Pacific, Europe is also an important market for filter coatings and is steadily recovering from the economic slowdown. Though the Rest of the World (RoW) market accounts for the least share in the global filter coatings market, it is expected to record a strong growth in the next few years.

Some of the major companies operating in the global filter coatings market are 3M Precision Optics, Denton Vacuum, LLC, Janos Technology Inc., Ophir Optronics, Ltd., PPG Industries, JDSU, Inrad Optics, Abrisa Technologies, Newport Corporation and Optical Coatings Japan.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

