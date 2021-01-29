Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) Market by Segmentation Analysis 2019-2025

The global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

McKesson Corporation (U.S.)

GE Company (U.S.)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Merge Healthcare Inc. (IBM Corporation) (U.S.)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Philips Healthcare (Royal Philips Electronics)(The Netherlands)

Siemens Healthcare (Siemens AG)(Germany)

Carestream Health, Inc. (Onex Corporation) (U.S.)

BridgeHead Software (U.K.)

Novarad Corporation (U.S.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

On-premise VNA

Hybrid VNA

Cloud-based VNA

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market report?

A critical study of the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market share and why? What strategies are the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market? What factors are negatively affecting the Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market growth? What will be the value of the global Vendor Neutral Archives (VNA) market by the end of 2029?

