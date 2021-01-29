Gear Measuring Machines Market Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2019 – 2027

The study on the Gear Measuring Machines Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Gear Measuring Machines Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Gear Measuring Machines Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Gear Measuring Machines Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Prominence of Online or Indirect Sales Channel Will Propel the Gear Measuring Machines Market

Direct sales channel holds ~56% share in the overall gear measuring machines sales. However, online or indirect sales channel is growing at a relatively fast pace as compared to direct sales, owing to increasing online presence of industrial machinery manufactures. The online or indirect sales channel is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of ~4% in terms of value in the gear measuring machines market over the forecast period.

China to Witness a Positive Growth in the Gear Measuring Machines Market

Europe is the key region for productions and sales of gear measuring machines. Key countries and group of countries in the Europe gear measuring machines market are Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Benelux, and Nordic. In China, the total sales of vehicles in the past year reached ~28 million units. In terms of vehicle production, China is the largest market in the world. Increasing purchasing power of Chinese is also bolstering the multiple opportunities for manufacturers of gear measuring machines in the region. Increasing demand for vehicle in developing economies will boost the growth of the gear measuring machines market over the forecast period. The global market for gear measuring machines is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of ~3%, and will represent a total incremental opportunity of ~US$ 150 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019.

Competition Among Existing Players and Strategic Developments Will be the Main Strategies in the Gear Measuring Machines Market

The market for gear measuring machines is estimated to grow considerably over the forecast period as contenders in the global market are rising and competition with existing players is estimated to increase in the next ten years. Manufacturers in the gear measuring machines market are likely to expand their footprints through strategic developments such as product launches, product innovations, expansions, collaborations, and acquisitions.

For instance, in 2018, Gleason inaugurated New Technology and Manufacturing Center in Studen, Switzerland. The new fully-advanced manufacturing facility extends the company’s machine assembly capacity by 60% and office space by 30% as compared to previous premises.

In 2017, Gleason Corporation acquired gear cutting tool business from Hurth Infer in Brazil. Hurth Infer is one of the leading manufacturers of gear cutting tools, which was founded in 1963. In 2017, Klingelnberg launched P16 G measuring center for “gapless” work piece measurement. In 2012, the company acquired Höfler Maschinenbau GmbH.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

A comprehensive view of the gear measuring machines market has led our analysts to conclude that the market is growing at a significant rate, with North America, Europe, and APEJ holding a significant share in the global gear measuring machines market. Expansion in the automotive industry and increasing demand for more complex gears, especially for the construction, aviation and shipbuilding industry in developing countries such as India and China are also spurring the demand for gear measuring machines. The need for commercial vehicles in transporting goods and the increasing sales of cars around the globe, is bolstering the gear measuring machines market. Effective integration of design and workflow by various manufacturers will also give impetus to the global gear measuring machines market over the forecast period.

