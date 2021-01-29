Biomedical Textiles Market Substantial Rise in Industrial Sectors to Offer Growth Prospects by 2027

The report aims to provide an overview of global Biomedical Textiles Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Biomedical Textiles Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the Market status of the Biomedical Textiles players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Medical textiles involve textiles used in medical applications. These should be non-allergic, non-toxic, biocompatible, and non-carcinogenic. These are used in the manufacturing of a wide range of products such as bandages, wound care, pressure garments, prosthetic socks, adhesive tapes, protective eye pads, orthopedic belts, and others. Implantable biomedical textile is used in arterial grafts, artificial skin and other organs, sutures and ligatures, and synthetic repair fabrics. Hence, biomedical textiles can be categorized based on fibers, mainly designed for specific biological conditions.

Increasing diabetic foot ulcers, burn injuries, and surgeries are growing demand for wound care management product, in turn, driving the growth of the market. For instance, diabetes affects approximately 415 million people globally, the IDF Diabetes Atlas. Additionally, the risk of developing diabetic foot ulcers is about 34% in diabetic patients. Moreover, growing tissue engineering applications to create new tissue are further driving the growth of the biomedical textile market.

A wide variety of biomedical textiles are being used routinely for healing. Some of them are cotton, silk, fiber yarns, collagen, synthetic fibers (polyethylene, polyester, and polyamide, polyurethane), and alginate, among others. These biomaterials are used for soft tissue repair, extracorporeal implants, health care and hygiene products, and other purposes as per their specificity. Furthermore, technological advancements in the medical textile industry are offering lucrative opportunities for the market.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. ATEX TECHNOLOGIES

2. Freudenberg Medical

3. Bally Ribbon Mills

4. Confluent Medical Technologies

5. Secant Group, LLC

6. Meister & Cie AG

7. Swicofil AG

8. Proxy Biomedical

9. US BioDesign

10. DSM

The global biomedical textiles market is segmented on the basis of fiber type, fabric type and application. Based on fiber type, the market is segmented as non-biodegradable fiber and biodegradable fiber. Non-biodegradable fiber segment is further sub segmented into polypropylene and polyethylene, cotton, polyester, polyamide and others. Biodegradable fiber segment is further sub divided into collagen, chitin and others. Based on fabric type, the market is segmented as woven, non-woven and others. Based on application, the market is segmented into non-implantable, implantable, extracorporeal devices, and healthcare and hygiene products.

The Biomedical Textiles Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

Learn about the driving factors, affecting the market growth.

Imbibe the advancements and progress in the market during the forecast period.

Understand where the market opportunities lies.

Compare and evaluate various options affecting the market.

Pick up on the leading market players within the market.

Envision the restrictions and restrains that are likely to hamper the market.

