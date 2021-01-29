Exhaust System Market Research Report by Key Market Players Analysis 2017 to 2022

Global Exhaust System Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Competitive Landscape

This competition landscape of exhaust systems market enunciates the competitive dynamics in terms of crucial parameters such as relative market foothold, product offerings and differential strategies adopted by the key players operating in the exhaust systems market. Some of the key players operating in the exhaust systems market reported in this study include Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Faurecia, Tenneco Inc., Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd., Sango Co., Ltd, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, Benteler International AG, Eberspacher, and Yutaka Giken Co.

Faurecia, a leading player in the exhaust systems market, had emerged as the leader in emission control systems with acquisition of EMCON Technologies (formerly Arvin Industries) in 2009. This strategic acquisition nourished the company’s position and also gave the company a route into niche commercial-vehicles market.

BENTELER Group, a key stakeholder of the exhaust systems market, is extensively focusing on internationalization to launch new sales markets, amplification of production volumes, and enhancement of earnings through better differentiation.

Eberspaecher, a key player in the exhaust systems market, formed a joint venture with China Yuchai International Limited. The aim of this collaboration was to manufacture and market new exhaust emission control systems for commercial vehicles.

Definition

Exhaust systems are one of the integral components of the vehicular infrastructure. Exhaust systems refer to extensive piping employed to direct exhaust gases away from a controlled combustion in the interior of an engine or stove. Recent focus on introduction of technologies complying with international emission guidelines is likely to influence its application in automotive manufacturing.

About the Report

Fact.MR published a comprehensive research study on ‘Exhaust Systems Market’ for the forecast period of 2017-2022. This report will be addressing critical questions that are veritable for the industry stakeholders of the exhaust systems market to be aware of. This research study on exhaust systems market would also help industry participants of exhaust systems market to have an eye on attractive segments and will guide them in making viable investment decisions.

Additional Questions Answered

Which vehicle type in the exhaust systems market will gain strong momentum?

Which region is slated to be the most lucrative one in the exhaust systems market?

What are the major loopholes that may stymie growth of the automotive exhaust systems market?

