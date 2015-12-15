Brewerâ€™s Yeast Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of BrewerÃ¢â¬â¢s Yeast market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Drivers and Restraints

The biggest factor pushing up demand and sales in the global brewer’s yeast market is the rising consumption of alcohol and bread worldwide. With globalization, as trade barriers lessen, western food has made their way all over the world. Thus bread and beer are as much sought after all over the world.

Apart from that, the global brewer’s yeast market is also seeing growth because of the use of the product as a nutritional supplement. It is rich in chromium that can help one’s body to maintain normal blood sugar levels. It is also rich in vitamin B. Brewer’s yeast can be added to food or juice, water, and shakes. Further, brewer’s yeast acts as a probiotic and thus helps in digestion. Brewer’s yeast has small organisms (microflora) that help maintain the proper functioning of the digestive tract.

The global brewer’s yeast market is also receiving major boost due to surging demand for meat, dairy, and eggs. This is because it is a feedstuff for ruminants, poultry, pigs, and fish.

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Trends and Opportunities

The types of products available in the global brewer’s yeast market can be categorized into liquid and dry yeast. Both are seeing substantial demand and thus enjoy considerable market shares. Take for instance the liquid yeast. Several farmers in Thailand are seen obtaining the liquid form of brewer’s yeast from beer producers for their cattle. They are as rich in nutrition as the costlier feedstuffs such as soybean and maize grain. In the global brewer’s yeast market, the liquid yeast is expensive since they contain more protein than the dried form.

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Regional Analysis

With respect to geography, the global brewer’s yeast market is currently being dominated by North America. The region’s market is mainly being powered by the U.S. This is because of the substantial animal feed production in the country. Europe is another prominent region driven by Germany Spain, and France. Asia Pacific brewer’s yeast market is expected to see impressive growth in the next couple of years as well. China is a major contributor to the market.

Global Brewer’s Yeast Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies operating in the global brewer’s yeast market are Cargill, Incorporated, Nutreco N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Lesaffre Group.

