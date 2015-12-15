Trends and Opportunities in the Chilean Packaging Industry: Analysis of changing packaging trends in the Food, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Beverages, and Other Industries

“Trends and Opportunities in the Chilean Packaging Industry”, report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of Chile’s packaging market. It includes market overview, growth analysis by pack material and industry, pack material growth analysis by industry and sector, analysis by pack material, and trends, case studies, and future outlook.

The packaging industry in Chile is estimated to grow from 20,328.1 million units in 2017 to 22,879.5 million units in 2022, registering a CAGR of 2.4%. This growth will be largely influenced by changing consumer behaviour resulting from hectic lifestyles, rising disposable income, and demand for convenience. The need for convenience will continue to drive the growth of small-sized, on-the-go, easy-to-store/use packaging in Chile. Moreover, rising purchasing power among Chileans will aid the growth of novel, premium, and eco-friendly products that are packaged in luxurious, sustainable packaging.

This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the packaging industry in Chile, as part of our coverage of the industry across 20 countries. It includes analysis on the following –

– Market overview: provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2012-2022.

– Growth analysis by pack material and industry: provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various packaging materials across industries during 2017-2022.

– Pack material growth analysis by industry and sector: provides an overview of each packaging material and the industry where it is mostly used.

– Analysis by pack material: provides the growth rates (CAGR during 2017-2022) of different packaging materials within each industry.

– Key packaging materials: includes data and analysis – number of units (millions), volumes (million kg/lit/units), growth rates – for five packaging types: rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, flexible packaging, and others (those not included in any of the five mentioned) during 2017-2022. Pack sub-type: includes aluminum, aluminum foil/paper/plastic, brick, flexible plastic, gable top, glass, HDPE, metal, paper, paper & board, PET, plastic, ready metal trays, shaped, thin-walled, and others

– Pack type: includes aerosol, jar, can – food, bag/sachet, pouch, tray, tub, carton, film, tin, bottle, box, blister pack, foil, wrapper, clamshell, tube, can – composite, can – drink, other line items, sleeve, can – paint, keg/drum, cup, bag-in-box, specialty cosmetic containers and others

– Closure material: includes metal, natural, plastic, synthetic, and others

– Closure type: includes cap, twist off, prize off, foil, film, screw top, stopper, dispenser, flip/snap top, sports cap, plastic tie, crown, lever closure, and others

– Primary outer material: includes flexible, paper & board, rigid plastic, and others

– Primary outer type: includes box, sleeve, bag, shrink wrap, blister pack, and others

– Trends, case studies, and future outlook: provides an understanding of the ongoing packaging trends in the country – convenience, affordability, multi-packs, eco-friendly, etc.- across the five packaging materials. The report also provides a view of the future prospects of the packaging industry. The case studies in each packaging section give a success example, highlighting the packaging innovations, strategies, and best practices.

