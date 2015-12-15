Vinyl Flooring Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2027

The global Vinyl Flooring market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Vinyl Flooring market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Vinyl Flooring market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Vinyl Flooring market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Vinyl Flooring market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Market participants of the global Vinyl Flooring market

Some of the market participants reported in this study of global Vinyl Flooring market include Tarkett, AFI Licensing LLC, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Forbo Group, TOLI Corporation, Interface, Inc., Mannington Mills, Inc., C.I. TAKIRON Corporation, Responsive Industries Ltd., JAMES HALSTEAD PLC, Shaw Industries Group, Inc., Gerflor and others

Prominent manufacturers of Vinyl Flooring are found to be involved in the development of new and innovative products and the acquisition activities in order to enhance their market presence across the globe. Also, well-structured and efficient supply chain along with an improved retailing network for Vinyl Flooring are major growth strategies for reaching out to customers.

Each market player encompassed in the Vinyl Flooring market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Vinyl Flooring market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

