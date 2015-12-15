Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2027

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report profiles leading companies of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market. Key companies listed in the report are:

Key Segments Covered

Type of Service Recovery & Backup Services Real-Time Replication Services Data Protection Services Professional Services Managed Services

Service Provider Cloud Service Provider Telecommunication Service Provider Managed Service Provider Others

Vertical BFSI Retail & Consumer Goods Telecommunication & IT Public Sector Healthcare Media & Entertainment Defence Others

End-User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises



Key Regions Covered

North America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market U.S. Canada

Latin America Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

SEA and other of APAC Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Japan Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

China Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market

MEA Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA



Key Players in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Citrix Systems

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

NTT Communications

Acronis

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axcient

Zerto

ContinuitySA

Sungard Availability Services

DATORA

Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd.

Message Labs Africa

Node Africa.

Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers in Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market Report:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary of Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

And Continue…