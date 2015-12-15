Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2017 – 2025

In this new business intelligence Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market report, PMR serves a platter of market forecast, structure, potential, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the global Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market. With Porter’s Five Forces and DROT analyses, the research study incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of the positive and negative factors, as well as the opportunities regarding the Transcutaneous Oxygen Monitor market.

segmentation by product type:

Adult wound healing

Neonatal care

Transcutaneous oxygen monitor market segmentation by application:

Wound healing

Blood gas monitoring

Measurement of amputation level

Diabetes

Diagnostics in vascular ischemia

Plastic surgery

Transcutaneous oxygen monitor market segmentation by End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialized Clinics

By regional presence, global transcutaneous oxygen monitor market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The region of North America leads the market for transcutaneous oxygen monitor globally mainly due to the presence of improved healthcare facilities, increasing population and increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases. The North America market is closely followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The region of Asia Pacific is observed to be an emerging market for transcutaneous oxygen monitor market because of increasing healthcare expenditure, increased the involvement of local players.

The leading players in the referral management market are Radiometer Medical ApS, ELCAT, SenTec AG, Perimed AB, Humares GmbH and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

